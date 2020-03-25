|
William R. Jones
Cold Spring - William R. Jones, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born in Murphysboro, IL, but left Illinois in 1940 to join the United States Army where he served for nearly 4 years. He lived most of his life in Kentucky. Survived by his loving wife Betty Jo; children, Dr Michael Kimber (Marian), Jeanne Keats (Robert), Patricia Jones, Sally Horowitz (Dana), Kevin Jones (Linda); 7 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren; best friend, Prof. Robert Lilley; step son, Ryan Keene; beloved care giver, Darlene Nipper; furry friend, Miss Allie. Professor Emeritus Jones was Dean of Chase College of Law, Northern Kentucky University from 1980 -1985. In 1981 he directed the relocation of the College of Law from its former Covington quarters to the NKU Campus. He spearheaded the successful drive for Chase membership in the Association of American Law Schools, which it received in1983. Prior to coming to Chase, he was on the faculty of Indiana University School of Law-Indianapolis from 1970 - 1980. He also served as Visiting Professor of Law at Nova University Center for the Study of Law, 1975 - 1977 and Nova Southeastern University Law Center, 1994 -1995. Professor Jones has been a guest lecturer at Queen Mary College, University of London; Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand; and Kagawa University, Takamatsu, Japan. He received his B.S. from the University of Louisville. After a number of years in business he returned to school in his mid-forties and earned his J.D. from the University of Kentucky where he was elected to the Order of Coif, a national legal honorary society; and his LL.M from the University of Michigan where he was a Cook Fellow. He was admitted to practice in Kentucky, Florida (ret.) and Indiana (inactive), and he was licensed to practice before the United States Supreme Court. Professor Jones has served on numerous committees of the American Bar Association, the Association of American Law Schools, and the Law School Admissions Council. He was a member of the Kentucky Public Advocacy Commission from1982 - 1995 and from 1997 - 2000. He was chairman of the Commission from 1986 - 1993. He received the Public Advocate's Award for his years of service to foster a fair and reliable process for those who have been accused or convicted of a crime. He published several books on Criminal Procedure. Professor Jones taught on a regular basis until he was 91 years old. His primary subjects have been Criminal Procedure and Criminal Law. He also taught Contracts, Remedies, Evidence, Elder Law and Professional Responsibility. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020