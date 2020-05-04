William R. "Bob" Keller
William "Bob" R. Keller

Beloved husband for 58 years to the late Joan Keller (nee Querner), loving father of Don (Patty) Keller and the late Gary Keller, dear grandfather of Rachel Keller, brother of the late Carolyn Miles and brother-in-law of Victor Miles. Passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Age 89. Services will be held at a later date. Bob was a 65 year member of the Western Hills-Cheviot Masonic Lodge #140 F&AM and was a pharmacist for over 50 years. He was also a Korean War Veteran in the United States Army. Memorials may be made to Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 West Fork Rd, Cinti, OH 45247 or Parkinson's Foundation. www.vittstermeranderson.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
