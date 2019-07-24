Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Church
Resources
Dr. William R. Kelley


1933 - 2019
Dr. William R. Kelley Obituary
Dr. William R. Kelley

Green Twp. - Dr. William R. Kelley, devoted and loving husband of 45 years to Mary Ellen (Williams) Kelley, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at home under the gentle, loving care of his wife, Mary Ellen and his youngest daughter Bridget and her husband, Jim Nolan.

Bill was born on December 10, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio to parents Frederick and Ruth (Lyons) Kelley.He was predeceased by siblings: Jack, Paul, Fred, Joan Kelley and Catherine Bradley. Bill's early life included many years at the St. Aloysius Orphanage following the illness and death of his parents.

Bill enlisted in the Air Force at age 19 and he became a navigator/bombardier during the Korean Conflict. He left the Air Force in 1957, having attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He returned home to Cincinnati and enrolled in the University of Cincinnati pursuing his college education. He earned his medical degree at U.C. in 1965 where he also completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in hematology. He went into private practice for two decades with offices in both Mt. Washington and Westwood. He later left private practice and became the Medical Director for the City of Cincinnati's Employee Health Service, where he completed a mini residency in occupational medicine. He retired from full time practice in 2004.

Bill was known to family and friends as an avid astronomer. He enjoyed trap shooting, gardening, and in his later years he took up the piano. Bill was blessed with an insatiable curiosity and throughout his life, was interested in everything from physics to painting.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. from 9:30am - 11:15am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ignatius Church at 12pm (noon). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orphan's Promise (CBN), 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23463. Special condolences may be made to frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019
