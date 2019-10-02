|
|
William Ray Johnston
Cincinnati - William Ray Johnston "Bill", age 80 years, passed away peacefully at his home on September 26, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. He was born September 15, 1939 in Kankakee, Illinois to Marguerite and Lawrence Johnston. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Elva Martell Johnston. Bill is survived by his children, Mark Johnston (Gloria) of Rockford, Illinois, Mary Craig (Thomas) of Occoquan, Virginia, Marie Richards (Greg) of Cincinnati, Matt Johnston (Gabrielle) of Columbus, Ohio), nine grandchildren and one great-grandson, and his sister Deb Johnston, of Kankakee, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Johnston. A 1957 graduate of Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois, Bill started his career in newspaper circulation at the Chicago Daily News and Sun-Times while living in Peru, Illinois. He later moved to the Trenton Times in Trenton, New Jersey, eventually joining Gannett Corporation and serving as the Circulation Director at Rockford Register Star in Rockford, Illinois and the Bridgeport Courier News in Flemington, New Jersey. The highlights of his career include his involvement with the implementation of the national circulation of USA Today from 1983-84 and serving as the Vice President of Circulation at the Cincinnati Enquirer from 1984-1995. He retired from Gannett in 1998. In his retirement, he served on the Clermont County Library Board, where he was involved in the opening of the Union Township branch in 2012. Bill was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Royal Oak Country Club; his game was always a "work in progress." He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, especially at the beach and their many sporting events. He was a grill master, chili and pizza chef, and a true Manhattan connoisseur. He was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan. A private service for family and close friends will be held at T.P White & Sons Funeral Home and inurnment will be at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Union Township.
Donations can be made in Bill's memory to the Clermont County Public Library at https://www.clermontlibrary.org/about/donate/.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019