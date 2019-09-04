|
William Ries Jr
Fairfield Township - William T. Ries Jr. age 50 of Fairfield Township passed away on Monday September 2, 2019. He was born in Puerto Rico on November 28, 1968 the son of Joyce and the late William Ries Sr. Bill was a 1987 graduate of Princeton High School and retired from Cincinnati Public Schools after 30 years of service. He loved life and socializing with family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. On May 28, 1994 he married the love of his life Kelly Hoffman. He is survived by his loving wife of over 25 years Kelly Ries; one son Bailey Ries; mother Joyce (the late Joe) Cowgill; one sister Teri Ries; one nephew Jacob (Johnnay) Ries; one niece Sydney Ries; stepmother Mary Ries; and parents in law Stan (Cathy) Hoffman. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father William Ries. Visitation will be on Saturday September 7, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 2:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 4:00PM with Pastor Judy Nuss officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019