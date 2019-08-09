|
|
William "Billy" Ring
Burlington - William "Billy" Ring, of Burlington, KY passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his residence. Loving husband of Stephanie (Coleman) Ring. Loving father of William (Haley) Ring, II. Dear son of Judy Ring and the late Charles Ring. Soon to be grandfather of Lillian "Lilly Bean" Ring. Brother of Lori Brownfield, Dennis Ring and Jim Ring. Billy is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life and sharing of memories beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday August 11, 2019 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home 11 E. Southern Av., Latonia, KY 41015. Burial will be privately held by the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019