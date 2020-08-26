1/1
Dr. William Robert Meyers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. William Robert Meyers

Dr. William Robert Meyers, emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Cincinnati, died on August 22, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in South Orange, New Jersey on March 31, 1934, the son of Joseph Francis Meyers and Eleanor Adeline (nee Calestine) Meyers.

Bill married Susan Reeder in 1961. They divorced in 1987; she died in 2013. He married Patricia (Pat) O'Connor in 1995. He is survived by Pat; two children from his first marriage, Sarah Elizabeth (Sally) Meyers Faust (Christopher), and Steven Meyers (Christine); two grandchildren, Allison Faust Ray (Mitchell) and Bradley Faust; and stepson, Christopher Miller.

Because of Covid risks to guests, there will not be an immediate memorial. More info at springgrove.org in obituaries. Memorial gifts may be directed to RAICES, WGUC, or ACLU.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved