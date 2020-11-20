1/1
William "Bill" Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Rogers

State College - William "Bill" Joseph Rogers, 86, of State College, PA, formerly of Ryland Heights, KY, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Harmony at State College in Pennsylvania. Bill was a sales engineer for Cincinnati Milacron where he earned many awards including Salesman of The Year. Bill also served in the Army reserves. He was a devoted husband, provider, father and grandfather. For many years, Bill was an active member of Mt. Auburn Presbyterian Church. He attended Hughes High School and put himself through UC earning a degree in Engineering. Bill was also a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He enjoyed watching UC basketball and football games, also attending Bengals games for many seasons. Bill was a longtime member of Ryland Lakes and Shadow Wood Country Clubs where he excelled at tennis and tolerated golf for his wife, Janet (a wonderful golfer). Special family time was spent at Ryland, Lake Cumberland, KY, Pompano Beach and Estero, Fl.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Rogers (nee Holland); his parents, Paul and Mary Frances Rogers; his son, William Jeffrey (BJ) Rogers; and his siblings, Paul Rogers II, John Rogers, and Charles Rogers.

Bill is survived by his son, Bruce (Lynn) Rogers of Centre Hall, PA; his sister, Marsha Snyder of Cincinnati; daughter-in-law, Kenda Rogers of Villa Hills, KY; and sister-in-law Donna Proctor and husband Neil. He also leaves behind his granddaughters, Rebecca Lynn Rogers and Kennady Rabe.

Funeral services for Bill will be private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A celebration of life for Bill will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions to:

Mount Auburn Presbyterian Church

https://www.mtauburnpresby.org/

Greater Cincinnati Red Cross

https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved