William Roney Charles



William Roney Charles passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death last year by his beloved wife of 63 years, Patricia Stanton Charles. Loving father of Martin (Stephanie), Sarah (Tim) Frank Fogarty, Moira (Gary) Morgan, Katy (David) Hudak, and Caroline (Ron) Joseph; devoted grandfather of Patrick (Erin), Stefan, and Isabel Charles; Jack (Katie), Mary Kate (Justin) Vanderglas, Claire Frank, and Tom Fogarty; Charles and Mary Cate Morgan; Elizabeth and Amanda Hudak; and Sarah and Ronald G. Joseph III; and doting great-grandfather to Eleanor Fogarty. He was the loving brother of Isabel Charles, Joanne (the late Richard) McGinnis, Sara (the late Eugene) Kennedy, and Patricia (Burton) Went; and a favorite and devoted uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, James Patrick Charles and Peter Chapoton Charles, and by a son-in-law, Donald J. Frank, Jr. Bill was born on March 4th, 1932, in Ossining, NY, to the late Isabel (Chapoton) and James P. Charles. He attended Aquinas High School in Columbus and Xavier University, where he earned a business degree. He was elected president of the senior class at XU and maintained strong ties with the University throughout the rest of his life. After college, Bill served in the United States Navy as an aviation intelligence officer in an A-1 Skyraider squadron. Throughout 1954, he was deployed to the Western Pacific and Atsugi, Japan. After his service, he and Patricia settled in Cincinnati where he spent more than 40 years at The Hennegan Printing Company. His business took him to Chicago frequently, a city he would come to think of as a second home. Bill was very active in the community including leadership roles in his parish, Guardian Angels, as well as long-time affiliations with St. Vincent de Paul, Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, Meals on Wheels, The Anderson Library Committee and the Taft Museum. He and Patricia traveled across the country and around the world with family and friends, and were always planning their next adventure. Bill was a man of many interests and passions, but his family provided him the great joy of his life. They will deeply miss his enthusiasm, optimism, and joie de vivre. The family is especially grateful to Bill and Patricias lifelong friends, as well as the wonderful staff at The Deupree House, whose love and attention made his last year as comfortable and joyful as possible. Given world events, the mass of the Christian burial at Guardian Angels Church will be private, but the family plans on a celebration of his life when circumstances allow. Memorial donations may be directed to the William and Patricia Charles Family Scholarship c/o Archbishop McNicholas High School, 6536 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









