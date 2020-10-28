1/1
William S. (Hunts) Huntman
Crestview Hills - William S. (Hunts) Huntman, 87 of Crestview Hills, KY passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. Hunts was born on March 28, 1933 in Covington, Ky to the late Edward and Alice (Spencer) Huntman. He worked on the L & N Railroad, was a master carpenter and woodworker working for Chas. Meyers Woodworking Products in Covington, KY. After retiring, he worked as a driver for Executive Transportation. He was a man of many talents and interests. As an avid golfer, he enjoyed working at the Kenton County Golf course in the summer. He loved horses and was one of the first carriage drivers in downtown Cincinnati dressed in full costume of 1800's carriage drivers. He could give his riders a full history of the city at no extra charge. He was friendly, outgoing and never met a stranger. He loved fishing, vegetable gardening and building model sailing ships. He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert & Henry. He is survived by his loving partner of many years, Shirley Schildmeyer, nieces Cathy Salata & Laura Paynic, and many great nieces & nephews. Due to Covid 19, visitation 10-11 AM and 11AM service on Saturday October 31, 2020 will be held for the immediate family only at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME in LATONIA. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or to Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.

swindler-currinfh.com

FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
