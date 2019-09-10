Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Weil Kahn Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Weil Kahn Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lehrner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William S. Lehrner

Add a Memory
William S. Lehrner Obituary
William S. Lehrner

Cincinnati - Lehrner, William S., age 89, passed away September 8, 2019, preceded in death by his longtime love Joye Casebolt, loving uncle of Ron (April) Cohen and Martha Cohen, also survived by 5 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249 on Wednesday, September 11, 1:00 P.M. Visitation begins at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now