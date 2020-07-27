1/1
William Sandmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Sandmann

Mason - William B. Sandmann II, Electrical Designer, Passed away peacefully at Christ Hospital on his 86th birthday, July 26, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, July 29, 2020

10:00 AM St. Catherine of Sienna Church 1083 North Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, Ky. 41075. (With the unfortunate situation of COVID, there will not be a visitation, but there will be a mass. We will abide by regulation of social distancing and wear masks.) Internment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Cincinnati, OH. Mr. Sandmann leaves behind his loving wife, Genevieve, and five children: John LaFleur (Joanne La Fleur), William B. Sandmann III, Lisa Peebles (Michael Peebles), Paul Sandmann, and Timothy Sandmann, Son-in-law, Michael Peebles, daughter-in-laws Joanne La Fleur, Kathryn La Fleur, and Wende Ward and nine grandchildren: Jacob La Fleur, Philip La Fleur, Cara La Fleur, Cameron La Fleur, Mason Tigner, Jackson Peebles, Elizabeth Peebles, Abbi Sandmann and Brady Sandmann. Mr. Sandmann was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Sandmann, father, William Sandmann and son, Joseph F. La Fleur. Mr. Sandman will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Mr. Sandmann was a member of Father Kehoe Council, Knights of Columbus. Ludlow, KY. He attended Purcell High School, University of Dayton and University of Cincinnati. During his years as an Electrical Designer he was involved in many successful designs. He was employed by Ohmart Corp., manufacturers of nuclear gauging equipment and taught radiation safety classes for them. He joined the firm of Fisk Rinehart Hall McAllister and Stockwell, Architects and Engineering Firm and was responsible for the electrical design and navigational landing aids at the Greater Cincinnati Airport; He designed the campus electrical distribution system for Northern Kentucky University and also the design of the electrical system for Nun Hall, Regents Hall, Science Building, Library, Administration Center and Fine Arts Center. He later joined the firm of KZF Inc., Architects, Engineers and Planners. While there, he designed the campus electrical distribution system for Fidelity Investments and designed the electrical systems for Print Mail Building, Office Buildings No. 1 and No.2 among other projects on the campus. KZF Inc., under government contract, had him design the electrical systems for the Department of Defense computer facility for the uranium enrichment plant in Eastern Ohio and the upgrade of electrical systems for Building 300 at Wright Patterson AFB. He worked on many projects for the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University. Mr. Sandmann retired from KZF in 1999 and later became employed by ElectricMasters Inc. as an estimator. Mr. Sandmann also received a Historic Preservation award and recognition for redesign and restoration of his parish, Holy Cross Immaculata in Mt. Adams. After a retirement of 14 years, KZF called him to work on Blue Ash Summit Park, a recreational facility for the City of Blue Ash. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Rose Garden Mission, P.O. Box 122070, Covington, Ky 41012. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp Erschell serving the family. Online condolences may be made at dmefuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 27, 2020
I have fond memories of your Dad especially the times he had the Sandmann family reunions. He was a great man and you should be proud of all his accomplishments. May he Rest In Peace. Cathy Sandmann Deters
Cathy Deters
Family
July 27, 2020
Jenny and family..so sorry for your loss...Praying for strength..Maddi Korte
Maddi Korte
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved