William Sandmann
Mason - William B. Sandmann II, Electrical Designer, Passed away peacefully at Christ Hospital on his 86th birthday, July 26, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, July 29, 2020
10:00 AM St. Catherine of Sienna Church 1083 North Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, Ky. 41075. (With the unfortunate situation of COVID, there will not be a visitation, but there will be a mass. We will abide by regulation of social distancing and wear masks.) Internment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Cincinnati, OH. Mr. Sandmann leaves behind his loving wife, Genevieve, and five children: John LaFleur (Joanne La Fleur), William B. Sandmann III, Lisa Peebles (Michael Peebles), Paul Sandmann, and Timothy Sandmann, Son-in-law, Michael Peebles, daughter-in-laws Joanne La Fleur, Kathryn La Fleur, and Wende Ward and nine grandchildren: Jacob La Fleur, Philip La Fleur, Cara La Fleur, Cameron La Fleur, Mason Tigner, Jackson Peebles, Elizabeth Peebles, Abbi Sandmann and Brady Sandmann. Mr. Sandmann was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Sandmann, father, William Sandmann and son, Joseph F. La Fleur. Mr. Sandman will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Mr. Sandmann was a member of Father Kehoe Council, Knights of Columbus. Ludlow, KY. He attended Purcell High School, University of Dayton and University of Cincinnati. During his years as an Electrical Designer he was involved in many successful designs. He was employed by Ohmart Corp., manufacturers of nuclear gauging equipment and taught radiation safety classes for them. He joined the firm of Fisk Rinehart Hall McAllister and Stockwell, Architects and Engineering Firm and was responsible for the electrical design and navigational landing aids at the Greater Cincinnati Airport; He designed the campus electrical distribution system for Northern Kentucky University and also the design of the electrical system for Nun Hall, Regents Hall, Science Building, Library, Administration Center and Fine Arts Center. He later joined the firm of KZF Inc., Architects, Engineers and Planners. While there, he designed the campus electrical distribution system for Fidelity Investments and designed the electrical systems for Print Mail Building, Office Buildings No. 1 and No.2 among other projects on the campus. KZF Inc., under government contract, had him design the electrical systems for the Department of Defense computer facility for the uranium enrichment plant in Eastern Ohio and the upgrade of electrical systems for Building 300 at Wright Patterson AFB. He worked on many projects for the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University. Mr. Sandmann retired from KZF in 1999 and later became employed by ElectricMasters Inc. as an estimator. Mr. Sandmann also received a Historic Preservation award and recognition for redesign and restoration of his parish, Holy Cross Immaculata in Mt. Adams. After a retirement of 14 years, KZF called him to work on Blue Ash Summit Park, a recreational facility for the City of Blue Ash. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Rose Garden Mission, P.O. Box 122070, Covington, Ky 41012. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp Erschell serving the family. Online condolences may be made at dmefuneral.com