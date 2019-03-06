Services
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
552 Main St.
Milford, OH
View Map
Goshen - William "Bill" or "Schmid" Matthew Schmidbauer of Goshen, OH. Born on August 9, 1947 in Albany, NY. Went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Hairston) Schmidbauer. Loving father of Cary (Melissa) Schmidbauer, Shannon (Matt) McGrath, Lara (Dane) Gates and Amy (Joey) Bryant. Cherished step-father of Kevin Barre, Betsy (Justin Esarey) Barre and Jill (Michael) Helms. Proud Papa of Owen & Emerie Helms, Violet Gates, Connor McGrath and Emma Bryant. Devoted brother of Carla (Steve) Katzberger and the late Mary (Vince) Prendeville. Dear uncle of Brian (Amber) Katzberger. Caring brother-in-law of Anne Laraway and Jim (Val) Hairston. Preceded in death by his loving parents, Charles and Mary (nee Cox) Schmidbauer. Bill was a devoted Goshen Warrior, serving 35 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director. He was an Ohio U. Bobcat and dedicated brother of Beta Theta Pi. Friends will be received from 5 PM - 8 PM on Friday, March 8, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 10 AM at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 552 Main St., Milford, OH. Interment, Goshen Cemetery, Goshen TWP, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Bill Schmidbauer to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45243 or to the Goshen Education Foundation, 6694 Goshen Rd., Goshen, OH 45122
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
