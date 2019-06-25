|
William Seiter
Fort Thomas - William Joseph Seiter, 86, died onJune 23, 2019 after a courageous 23-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, and fortified with the last sacraments. Bill was the loving husband of Mary Seiter, sharing their lives for 62 years. Bill was the devoted father of William (Jo), Tom (Christy Board, deceased), Jim, Gary, Patty (Mike) Laber, Susan (Rob) Woods, Mary Beth (Tony) Zechella, and grandfather of 15: William, Erik, Maddie, Reid, Ben, and Elizabeth Seiter, Ryan and Allison Laber, Luke, Christian, Isaac, and Alex Woods, Michael, Maria, and Anna Zechella. He is additionally survived by his sister Shirley Popham.
Bill retired from DuBois Chemicals where he was a pioneer microbiology scientist, leading projects for the food and beverage industry and presenting his findings at national conferences. He was also an active member of the Ohio Association of Sanitarians.
Bill was a 60-year faithful member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Fort Thomas. He graduated from Newport Catholic High School, Villa Madonna College, and completed graduate studies at the University of Kentucky. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
He was a sports enthusiast, coaching his children in baseball and basketball. He served as the President of Ft. Thomas Little League Baseball. He was also an avid tennis player and a volunteer for the ATP. Bill enjoyed spending time with friends and family where all enjoyed his warmth, his wry sense of humor, and offering their regular contributions to the family inheritance through a friendly game of cards.
Bill and Mary led The Parkinson's Support Group of Northern Kentucky in order to help those whose lives were also impacted by Parkinson's Disease.
Funeral and Memorial Service will be held at St. Catherine of Siena, Ft. Thomas KY on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9:45 to 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am at the church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Carmel Manor of Ft Thomas or Newport Central Catholic.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019