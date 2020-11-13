1/1
William Sharp
1946 - 2020
William Sharp

Newport - William David Sharp, 73, of Newport, KY, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Sharp was born December 10, 1946 in Cincinnati, OH to Vincent Sharp and Michelina (Meconio) Sharp. William worked for Kinnaird Body Works where he retired as a welder. He loved antiques, was a member of the Antique Machinery Club, loved to restore antique miniature engines and was also a fabricator, designing unique wrought iron fencing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Sharp and his beloved dog of 19 years, Rags. William is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Phyllis (Young) Sharp; sister, Mary Ann (Steve) Kidney and many nieces and nephews. The family will greet family and friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave, Newport KY, with a Mass to follow at 11:00am. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 or to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place, #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Dobbling Muehlenkamp- Erschell Funeral Home is caring for William and his family. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
