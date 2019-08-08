Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burlington Baptist Church
3031 Washington St
Burlington, KY
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Burlington Baptist Church
3031 Washington St
Burlington, OH
Crescent Springs - William Shively, 75, of Crescent Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Bill worked as the Director of IT, for over 30 years, at the Kroger Company and then retired from Twin Lakes Retirement Community in Montgomery, OH. He was a member of Burlington Baptist Church and he loved to travel, especially to Mesa, AZ, each winter, with his wife. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 39 years, Peggy Shively of Crescent Springs; sons, Pete (Andrea) Shively of Burlington, Jerry (Paula) Shively of St. Augustine, FL, Chris (Shannon) Harris of Ludlow; daughter, Sarah (Dave) Metzger of Erlanger; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Terry and Tony Shively and grandson, Nick Bleha. Visitation is on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Burlington Baptist Church, 3031 Washington St, Burlington, KY 41005. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
