Services
Hyde Park Community United
1345 Grace Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sontag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Sontag

Add a Memory
William Sontag Obituary
William Sontag

Cincinnati - William F. Sontag singer, veteran and builder of custom homes and affordable housing. Beloved husband of the late Roberta "Robin" L. Sontag for 55 years. Loving father of Donna Grummich, Karen (Tim) Harrington, Christopher (Donna) Sontag, Steve (MarDee) Sontag and the late Kathy Jo. Dear brother of Emalie Saulsbury and late half-brother Charles Elmer. Always in his thoughts were 7 nieces and nephews, 9 grandkids and 14 great grandkids. Bill passed away January 2, 2020, at the age of 88. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 11:00 AM at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church (HPCUMC), 1345 Grace Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 where he was bass-baritone soloist for 43 years. Memorial contributions may be given to Parkinson Support & Wellness at www.parkinsoncincinnati.org and/or to HPCUMC Music Ministry. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -