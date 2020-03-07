|
William Steidle
Latonia - William Steidle, 66, of Latonia, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence. He was a bass guitar player and graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1971. Bill was pre-deceased by his parents Robert and Eleanor Steidle. He is survived by one brother- Daniel Steidle and three cousins- Ruth Ann Lawson, Patrick Lawson and Frank Lawson. Visitation 10:30 - 11:30 am Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am Wednesday all at Holy Cross Church. Burial at Highland Cemetery. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, Latonia is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020