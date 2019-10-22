|
William "Buddy" Strickland
William "Buddy" Strickland - With deepest sorrow, we announce the unexpected passing of Buddy Strickland on Saturday Oct 25th,2019. Beloved son of Connie S Daniels & Step Father Arthur J Daniels, Devoted life partner of Shannon Wise, Adoring father of Alexander J Strickland, Natalie C. Strickland, Mia K. Strickland, Stepfather to Kaitlyn Lambert. Brother to Christina J Strickland & Four loving Step sisters. Preceded in death by his Father William J Strickland. Buddy was born July 17th, 1981 in Cincinnati. Buddy had a generous heart, never one to turn away someone in need. Service at Parkside Christian Church, 6986 Salem Rd, Cinti 45230 Friday Oct. 25th, Wake 6- 6:30, Service at 6:30 - 7 PM, Meal after. A memorial fund for the children will be set up at a future date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019