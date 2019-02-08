Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mary Queen of Heaven
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
Mary Queen of Heaven
Elsmere - William T. "Bill" Gough, 86, died on February 6th at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Bill was born in Covington to Frank and Catherine Gough. He served in the Navy on the USS Tanager during the Korean Conflict. Bill was a self-learner and hard worker. He retired from General Electric as an Inspector for the aircraft service center. He enjoyed golfing and was a dedicated servant to the St. Henry community. Bill was the President for many years of the Legion of Mary and sang in the choir at St. Henry. He and daughter-in-law Kathy sang as a local ministry to the elderly. His love for singing was known by all. Bill also served as a Eucharistic Minister at Baptist Village Assisted Living. He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Helen Toebbe Gough and siblings, Jim, Ed, Robert, Ray, Kathleen, Mary Ellen, and Joe. Bill's memory lives on in the hearts of those who survive him; children, Ken (Paula) Gough, JoAnn (Don) Scharf, Bill (Kathy) Gough, Frank (Donna) Gough, Theresa Baynum, Joe (Debbie) Gough, Jon Gough; siblings, Ed, Frank, Bob, Mary Ellen, Ray, Sr. Denise, Sr. Margaret, Mary, Jim, Kathleen, Sr. Stella, Eileen and Joe; 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Mary Queen of Heaven, 9-11 a.m., Saturday, February 9th with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial will take place after at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. A reception at St. Henry's Wehage Hall will follow. Bill's family requests that donations be made in his name to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019
