Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
William T. "Bill" Middleton


1945 - 2020
William T. "Bill" Middleton Obituary
William T. "Bill" Middleton

Mason - William T. "Bill" Middleton, born September 29, 1945 to the late Bud and Eleanora Middleton, passed away February 2, 2020. Cherished husband for 57 years of Linda Middleton (nee Brewster), beloved father of Libby (Tom) McDulin, Tammy (Doug) Koepfle, Mike Middleton, and Scott (Debbie) Middleton, brother of 12 siblings, grandfather of 10 grandchildren, great-grandfather of 6 great grandchildren, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. The family of Bill will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill to Hospice of Butler Warren County or St. Jude. Services in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
