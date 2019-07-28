|
William T. Stafford
Norwood - William Thomas Stafford of Norwood formerly of Liberty, Kentucky. Former spouse and friend of Louvenia (nee Scott) Stafford. Beloved father of Jeffrey L. (Kristine) Stafford, Debra Clements, Gregory Allen (Karol) Stafford, Kimberly (Stephen Costello) Stafford, Shannon Wetherbee and the late William Michael Stafford. Proud grandfather of 17 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Dear brother of June Ann Ward, and six deceased siblings: Evie, Grady, Forest, Cecil, Iola, and Edna. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away July 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Monday, July 29 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 30.
www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019