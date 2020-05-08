William T. VanDemark
William T. VanDemark, 87, of Cincinnati and formerly of Columbus Grove died at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at The Christ Hospital Health Network. He was born January 3, 1933 in Columbus Grove to the late David and Alma (Basinger) VanDemark.

He is survived by 4 sons: Gregory Alan VanDemark of Cincinnati, Timothy Jay (Vikki) VanDemark of Cincinnati, Grant Lee (Kelly) VanDemark of Trenton, and William Derek (Gracie) VanDemark of Bethel; a stepson: Phillip Todd VanDemark of Bethel; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

William is preceded in death by a son: Kenneth Scott VanDemark; a brother: Paul VanDemark; and a sister: Ruth Nepper.

William retired as a Senior Engineer from General Electric (FAA-DER). During his career he had the opportunity to work as a Project Engineering Leader for the NASA Apollo 11 Program.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Columbus Grove. Burial will follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove. There will be a private visitation Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a card, email, a memorial contribution to Christ Hospital Cincinnati 2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219, or a message on our website at www.heitmeyerfhatgrove.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
11:00 - 1:00 PM
HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME
MAY
9
Funeral service
1:00 PM
HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
211 Veterans Dr
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-5700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Sunshine & Joy Garden in Garden Trug
Grant Vandemark
May 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Aaron Vandemark
May 7, 2020
His is son grant. My father was always there for us good and bad and taught us good morals and values to live in life. A father to be our of and your only heart so your still alive dad
Grant
Son
