William T. VanDemark, 87, of Cincinnati and formerly of Columbus Grove died at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at The Christ Hospital Health Network. He was born January 3, 1933 in Columbus Grove to the late David and Alma (Basinger) VanDemark.
He is survived by 4 sons: Gregory Alan VanDemark of Cincinnati, Timothy Jay (Vikki) VanDemark of Cincinnati, Grant Lee (Kelly) VanDemark of Trenton, and William Derek (Gracie) VanDemark of Bethel; a stepson: Phillip Todd VanDemark of Bethel; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
William is preceded in death by a son: Kenneth Scott VanDemark; a brother: Paul VanDemark; and a sister: Ruth Nepper.
William retired as a Senior Engineer from General Electric (FAA-DER). During his career he had the opportunity to work as a Project Engineering Leader for the NASA Apollo 11 Program.
Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Columbus Grove. Burial will follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove. There will be a private visitation Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a card, email, a memorial contribution to Christ Hospital Cincinnati 2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219, or a message on our website at www.heitmeyerfhatgrove.com.
He is survived by 4 sons: Gregory Alan VanDemark of Cincinnati, Timothy Jay (Vikki) VanDemark of Cincinnati, Grant Lee (Kelly) VanDemark of Trenton, and William Derek (Gracie) VanDemark of Bethel; a stepson: Phillip Todd VanDemark of Bethel; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
William is preceded in death by a son: Kenneth Scott VanDemark; a brother: Paul VanDemark; and a sister: Ruth Nepper.
William retired as a Senior Engineer from General Electric (FAA-DER). During his career he had the opportunity to work as a Project Engineering Leader for the NASA Apollo 11 Program.
Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Columbus Grove. Burial will follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove. There will be a private visitation Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a card, email, a memorial contribution to Christ Hospital Cincinnati 2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219, or a message on our website at www.heitmeyerfhatgrove.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.