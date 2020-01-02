|
|
William Thomas "Bill" Able
Covington, Ky - July 26, 1929 - December 21, 2019
Survived by wife of 68 years, Eleanor (Austin) Able and brother Donald (late Jeanne) Able. Also survived by seven children: Susan (Steve) Martin, Thomas Able, Carol Able, Diana Able, John Able, Gayle (Chris) Weidemann, and Amy Beth (late Russell Barrett) Able.
Grandchildren Daniel (Lola) Hicks, Hanna Hicks, Abigail Martin, Annette (John) Russell, Bryan (Amy Jo) Able, J. Riley Able, William Weidemann and several great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathy Able, brothers Robert Able, James (Barbara) Meader, and Jerry (Jo) Able.
Bill Able was a long time member of St. Benedict parish in Covington, a graduate of St. Benedict Grade School and Holmes High School, class of 1947. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
He retired from the Covington Fire Dept. as a Captain. To support his family, he always kept a second job. Most fondly remembered, a brief partnership in a bakery, a sweet job for a man who loved all things confectionary, and making people smile. Later, he worked for Shilito's. After retirement in 1980, he held positions at the Kentucky Livery and in security at St. Elizabeth North.
A cancer survivor since 1986, he was active for several years with the Phoenix/Ostomy Society offering support and encouragement to others facing colon cancer.
Anyone who knew Mr. Able knew he had a great sense of humor. He loved music, especially tunes from the 1940's and was an outstanding whistler. He worked so hard providing for his family that he never once went away on vacation. His hobbies included playing cards, jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Though he never got to Vegas, he sure enjoyed time at "the boat". If his luck waned, there was still the buffet - and sampling two desserts was a win. His sweet tooth was nearly insatiable, and he never stopped treating and spoiling his family with goodies of all kinds.
Bill remained independent past his ninetieth birthday. In the autumn, he felt himself in decline and requested hospice. He was cared for at home by his wife and children for several weeks before a brief stay at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood where he passed peacefully surrounded by his family.
Friends may call on the family at a memorial celebration, Saturday, January 4, 2020 from noon to 3 p.m. at the clubhouse at Lakemont, Erlanger, Ky.
Memorial donations suggested to St. Jude, Shriners Hospital, or Wood Hudson Cancer Research.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020