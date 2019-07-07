|
|
William Trau
West Chester - It is with great sadness that we announce that William W. Trau,70, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away on July 2, 2019, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer. Bill was born Feb. 15, 1949 in Cincinnati to William and Ruth Trau (nee Eberhardt) who predeceased him in 2003 and 2009 respectively. In addition to his wife Lynn, Bill is survived by his daughter Megan (Scott) McGill of West Chester, son Scott (Jennifer) Trau of Waxhaw, N.C.; his brothers Chuck (Nancy) Trau of Pittsburgh, John (Amy) Trau of Liberty Township, and Bob (Lisa) Trau of Liberty Township; his granddaughters Evelynn and Hazel McGill and Sloane and Emerson Trau, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Bill graduated from Denison University in 1971 with a B.A. in Political Science. While at Denison, Bill participated in football and track and was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He worked in the mailroom and also sold sandwiches in the evenings to the girls in the dorms. His girlfriend (later, wife) Lynn would tag along as a "chaperone." Upon graduation, Bill volunteered for the draft and served in the army from 1971 to 1973 where he was an MP at Fort Dix, NJ. Upon his decomisson, Bill and Lynn married and returned to Cincinnati where Bill began his successful career which included 18 years at Xerox in positions ranging from sales rep, account manager, sales trainer, and District Finance manager. In 2003-2007 Bill and Lynn purchased and operated an Express Personnel Services staffing company franchise where Bill succeeded in growing the business from zero to $2,000,000 in four years. After selling the business, Bill held various sales and leadership roles and was a top producer at Information Works and Prosource from 2008-2013. Upon retiring in 2013, Bill enjoyed tennis, golf, travel, the Reds and Bengals (sometimes) and his family. Nothing was more important to him than his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, and friends. Four Bridges Golf Club was his home away from home and he cherished all his golfing buddies. He will be missed by all who knew him. Bill's family invites relatives and friends to join them in a Celebration of Life on July 14 from 5-8 with a tribute at 6:30 at Four Bridges Country Club. A private gathering will be held on July 15, 10:30 A.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Park for the interment of Bill's cremains. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Community Foundation of West Chester/Liberty: www.wclfoundation.org. For online condolences please visit www.hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 7 to July 11, 2019