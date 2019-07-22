|
|
William Vaughn Hempfling
Hebron - William Vaughn "Billy" Hempfling, 60, of Lexington and formerly of Hebron passed away Saturday evening. He was a retired employee on the family farm, Hempfling's Parlor Grove Farm, Hebron and a longtime member of Hebron Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Dorothy Conner Hempfling and a brother, Carlton Hempfling. Survivors include sisters, Anita (the late Charles) Masters of Hebron, Mary Beth (Lane) Veltkamp of Lexington, Yvonne (Terry) Edwards of Hebron and Jean (David) Scheid of Hebron and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be Private and at the Convenience of the Family. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorial contributions if desired can be made to: Bluegrass Care Navigators, 7388 Turfway Road, Florence, KY 41042. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 22, 2019