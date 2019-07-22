Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hempfling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Vaughn Hempfling

Add a Memory
William Vaughn Hempfling Obituary
William Vaughn Hempfling

Hebron - William Vaughn "Billy" Hempfling, 60, of Lexington and formerly of Hebron passed away Saturday evening. He was a retired employee on the family farm, Hempfling's Parlor Grove Farm, Hebron and a longtime member of Hebron Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Dorothy Conner Hempfling and a brother, Carlton Hempfling. Survivors include sisters, Anita (the late Charles) Masters of Hebron, Mary Beth (Lane) Veltkamp of Lexington, Yvonne (Terry) Edwards of Hebron and Jean (David) Scheid of Hebron and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be Private and at the Convenience of the Family. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorial contributions if desired can be made to: Bluegrass Care Navigators, 7388 Turfway Road, Florence, KY 41042. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now