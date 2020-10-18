William W. Ralph



William W. Ralph, 93, died 10/15/2020 after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lucille M (Schmidt) Ralph. He was loving father to his children, Michael Ralph, Victoria Stebbins, and Susan Kamp, 7 grand children and 2 great grand children. Mr. Ralph served in the US Navy Reserves 1945-1951. He received the American Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the World War II Campaign Medal and the Korean Defense Service Medal. His body was donated to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at his request. There will be a memorial mass at St Gertrude Church in Madeira on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 @ 9:30 a.m.









