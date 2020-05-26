William Wallrawe
William Wallrawe

Cincinnati - beloved husband for 65 years to the late Carol M. Wallrawe (nee Lischer). Loving father of William C. Wallrawe and Sandra M. (Lindsey) Mertes. Devoted grandfather of Kyle W. Mertes. Passed away May 25, 2020. Age 93. He retired from Lodge and Shipley after 36 years and was a Navy World War II veteran. Services will be private. Memorials to Hospice of Cincinnati or Alzheimer's Association. Neidhardminges.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
