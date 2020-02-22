|
|
William Warren Harris, Sr.
Fort Thomas - William Warren Harris Sr., 86 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on February 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ft. Thomas, KY. He was born August 2, 1933 in Silver Grove, KY to Carl and Gladys Whitford Harris. Bill was a graduate of Dayton High School, Dayton, Kentucky. A proud United States Veteran of the Marine Corp. Bill was a Commonwealth Life Insurance agent for 33 years, a Deacon at East Dayton Baptist Church and later served at Faith, Hope and Love Family Church, Newport. Bill was also a Kentucky Colonel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Son, Carl Louis Harris, and Brother, James Harris. William is survived by his Wife of 65 years, Alvenia (nee Bishop) Harris, Sons, John Harris, and William (Santa) Harris, Sister, Dorothy (Paul) Kaul, 10 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Service will follow at 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the funeral home with Rev. Jeremy Shannon, officiating. Burial will take place in Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, Kentucky with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the Toys for Tots Foundation Gift Processing Administration, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020