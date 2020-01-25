Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Road
Cincinnati, OH
Wergowske, William "Bill', devoted husband of 44 years to Mary (nee Kemper) Wergowske, loving father of Susan, dear brother of Deanna (Martin, "Mike") Rielage. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Bill was a member of Purcell High School Class of 1959, Army Veteran, UC BBA Class of 1963, XU MBA Class of 1971, OH CPA 1975-2015, Knights of Columbus, Purcell Council- Past Grand Knight, St. Isaac Jogues Assembly- Past Faithful Captian and Greater Cincinnati Chapter- Past Treasurer. Passed away January 24, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation Thursday January 30, 2020, At St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Down Syndrome Association, 4623 Wesley Ave, Suite A, Cincinnati, OH 45212, Mercy Health at West Park, 2950 West Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45238 or St. Antoninus Endowment Fund. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
