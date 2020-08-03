William "Bill" Zins
Cincinnati - William "Bill" Zins, loving husband of Arlene Zins (Spitzmueller), children Terri, Jenny Valdini (Mike), Jim (Michele), Dave (Teresa) & Rick. Grandfather of 11 & Great Grandfather of 7, also survived by his sister Carol Pell. Bill was the son of the late Andrew & Elizabeth Zins, brother to the late Thomas Zins, was the great-grandson of Ludwig Hudepohl III, founder of Hudepohl Brewing Company and played a role in the communications engineering for the Apollo 13 mission. Public visitation to be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 1pm to 3pm at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Face masks are required to attend. There will be a private service for family only immediately following with entombment at Spring Grove Cemetery. Live-streaming is available at https://youtu.be/oaxiZqjcJys
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Purcell Marian Catholic High School (www.purcellmarian.org
) For additional information please see full obituary at www.springgrove.org