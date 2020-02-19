Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017

Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017

Williams J. Bender Obituary
Williams J. Bender

Bromley - William J. Bender, 68 years of age passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Bill was an Army Vietnam Veteran and worked for Century Construction. He was the dear brother of Wanda Wiglesworth, Robert Bender, Nancy Thacker, Jack Bender, and Debbie Laws. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday February 24,2020 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
