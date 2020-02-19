|
|
Williams J. Bender
Bromley - William J. Bender, 68 years of age passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Bill was an Army Vietnam Veteran and worked for Century Construction. He was the dear brother of Wanda Wiglesworth, Robert Bender, Nancy Thacker, Jack Bender, and Debbie Laws. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday February 24,2020 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020