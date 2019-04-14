|
Williams Robert Charles "Bob"
Ft. Thomas - Robert Charles "Bob" Williams 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 9th at Carmel Manor, Ft. Thomas, KY. Bob was raised in Dayton, KY and was a graduate of the class of 1954. After graduation he joined the Air Force, then worked and retired from Cengage Learning formerly known as Wadsworth Publishing. Bob was an avid Kentucky Basketball Fan. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Williams, sister and brother-in-law, Edith and Charles Tharp and his brother, Bill. He is survived by his caretaker, Gail Williams, sister-in-law Charlene Williams and many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Carmel Manor for all the love and care they provided for him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Road, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky 41075.Services at the convenience of the family. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019