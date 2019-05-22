|
|
Willie Kay Young (nee Webb)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Carl W. Young. Dear mother of Mark (Angie) Young and Lura Young. Grandmother of Shannon, Heather and Rebecca Young. Sister of Arlene Ashley and Ella Ruth Jones. Sister-in-law of Lura Gorske. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Willie Kay passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 81. Family will receive friends at Fleming Rd. United Church of Christ, 691 Fleming Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231, Friday, May 24, from 10 am until funeral service at 11 am. Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019