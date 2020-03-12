|
|
Willie "Billie" Lewis DeSalvo (née Shadoan)
age 95, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell DeSalvo Jr. and daughter, JoAnn. Billie is survived by her children, Diane (Dave) Duritsch, Vincent (Robin) DeSalvo and Christina (Mark) Dunnohew. Beloved grandmother of David (Kristy) Duritsch, Greg (Jennie) Duritsch, Kristin (Bill) Jones, Katie (Kathleen) Duritsch, Christopher (Katie) DeSalvo, Matthew (Annie) DeSalvo, Bo (Erin) Hart, Zach (Erika) Hart, and 18 great-grandchildren. At Billie's request, her body will be donated to UC College of Medicine for the advancement of science. A special thank you to Queen City Hospice for their loving care. There will be a celebration of life for the immediate family at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020