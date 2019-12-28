Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
8580 Cheviot Rd.
View Map
Willie Roger Ritchie Obituary
Willie Roger Ritchie

Colerain Twp. - Willie Roger Ritchie, beloved husband of the late Billie Jean (nee Bierley) Ritchie. Devoted father of Terri (Keith) Howard, Cheryl (Greg) Monaghan and Steve (Gwen) Ritchie. Loving grandfather of Robert (Jennifer), Colleen, Matthew and Michael. Great grandfather of Grace and Lucas. Dear brother of Patricia (Robert) Cunningham. Preceded in death by twin brothers Phil and Harold. Roger passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (Jan 2) from 5-8pm. Funeral service at Friendship Baptist Church, 8580 Cheviot Rd. on Friday (Jan 3) at 10am. Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
