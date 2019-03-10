Services
Willy Williams Sr. Obituary
Dayton - Willy Williams, Sr., 63, of Dayton, KY, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 3, 1955 in Willard, OH, Willy was the son of the late Ella Williams. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting and being outdoors. Willy was an artistic and intellectually curious man who taught his sons about science, space, astronomy and how to draw. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years: Sharon Williams; sons: Willie Williams Jr. and Chris Lykins; brothers: Charles (Phyllis) Williams, Joe (Joyce) Williams and Dutch Williams; sisters: Betty (Ronald) Bullion and Judy Jones and his grandson who was his pride and Joy: Brian Williams. A Celebration of Willy's Life will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. at the Bellevue Vets, 24 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
