Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
(859) 356-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Madison Avenue Christian Church
1530 Madison Avenue
Covington, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Madison Avenue Christian Church
1530 Madison Avenue
Covington, OH
View Map
Wilma Baumgartner Hart Obituary
Wilma Baumgartner Hart

Taylor Mill - Wilma Baumgartner Hart, age 94. Went to be with he maker on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her Taylor Mill, KY residence. She was a homemaker, member and deacon of Madison Avenue Christian Church and member of Covington Women's Art Club. Preceded in death by her: husband of 51 years. Clifford A. "Cliff" Hart; parents Walter C. and Orpha Oetz Baumgartner and sister Ruby Simpson. She is survived by her son, Gary Hart. Visitation will be from 10AM until hour of service at 12:00 PM Saturday, March 23rd at the Madison Avenue Christian Church, 1530 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY, Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Madison Avenue Christian Church's Book of Rememberances. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving her family. On-line condolence may directed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
