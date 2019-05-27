Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Dickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Dickman

Obituary Condolences

Wilma Dickman Obituary
Wilma Dickman

Maineville - Wilma (Wilson) Dickman. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Donald Dickman. Preceded in death by her parents Sherman and Maude Wilson; siblings Alliene Barrett, Emmajean Creamer, Frances Franke and Gordon Wilson. Survived by her brother-in-law Bill Franke, sister-in-law Gayle Wilson, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, camping and boating. Passed away May 26, 2019 at the age of 95. Friends will be received Wednesday, May 29 from 10 AM - 12 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Interment Murdoch Cemetery. Donations may be made to Queen City Hospice or to Fellowship Baptist Church.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now