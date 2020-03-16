|
Wilma Faye Baker
Villa Hills - Wilma Faye Baker (nee Creech), 88 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Faye was born in 1931 in London, Kentucky to her late parents, Mack Creech and Lola Irvin Creech. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl Lee Baker; sisters, Mary Brink, Aline Harrison, and Margaret Hall; and her brother, George Creech. Faye will be greatly missed by her children, Cheryl Jean Vagedes, Donna Sue Brown (Douglas Keith Brown), and Brenda Faye Wissel (David Cyril Wissel, Sr.); grandchildren, Heather, Candice, Blair (Robert), David (Alyssa), and Blake Lee; great-grandchildren, Holly, Sierra, Savannah, Joshua, Carly, Leilani, and Lucille; and her sisters Mildred Hedrick and Thelma Hedrick. In earlier years, Faye enjoyed sewing; later her passion became her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was a member of Florence Christian Church. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., Chaplain Matthew Lageman presiding. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020