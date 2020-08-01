1/1
Wilma Faye Rust Callen
1929 - 2020
Wilma Faye Rust Callen

Winchester, TN - passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the glorious age of 90 years young. She was born in Covington, KY on August 20, 1929; the daughter of the late Joseph and Iva Rust. Wilma had worked at Sizemore Manufacturing and the Internal Revenue Service but was also a dedicated homemaker who loved taking care of her home and her family. She was a member of Broadview Missionary Baptist Church and in her spare time enjoyed golfing, flower gardening and collecting glassware. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her beloved family whom she cherished deeply. Wilma was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Harry Austin Callen. Those surviving to carry on Wilma's legacy include her caring daughter, Judy (David) VanBuskirk; grandchildren, Michael Kasaba, Rich (Susan) VanBuskirk, Angie (Dennis) Parrish and Joanna Williams; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other close relatives and friends. A visitation for Wilma will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. A funeral service will be held privately and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Independence Cemetery. For directions, to offer a condolence message for the family or to share a fond memory of Wilma, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
