Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Wilma J. Bailey Obituary
Wilma J. Bailey

Fairfield - (nee Proctor). Age 82. Passed away on January 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Bailey. Devoted mother of Dale (Tracy) Bailey and Teresa (Darren) Beckham. Loving grandmother of Candace & Bradley Beckham and Andrew C. & Taylor K. Bailey. Great grandmother of Jasper C. Beckham and Finnigan A. Bailey. Dear sister of the late Truman Proctor. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 11am until time of service at 12noon. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
