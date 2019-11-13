Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Mitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma J. Mitts

Add a Memory
Wilma J. Mitts Obituary
Wilma J. Mitts

Newport - Wilma J. Mitts, 85 of Newport passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Hutchinson, son Monty Lemon and step-son Tom Mitts.

Survived by her loving partner Earl Mitts, children Roberta (Don) Couch, Harald Lemon, III and Tony Lemon, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Wilma was a member of Love and Faith Fellowship in Newport. She worked at the Green Derby for over 20 years and Wayside Inn, Ft. Thomas for over 10 years. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Dr; Ste 200, Florence, KY 41042. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 19 from 11am until time of service at 1pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -