Wilma J. Mitts
Newport - Wilma J. Mitts, 85 of Newport passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Hutchinson, son Monty Lemon and step-son Tom Mitts.
Survived by her loving partner Earl Mitts, children Roberta (Don) Couch, Harald Lemon, III and Tony Lemon, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Wilma was a member of Love and Faith Fellowship in Newport. She worked at the Green Derby for over 20 years and Wayside Inn, Ft. Thomas for over 10 years. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Dr; Ste 200, Florence, KY 41042. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 19 from 11am until time of service at 1pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019