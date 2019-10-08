|
Wilma Jean Henderson
Southgate - Wilma Jean Henderson, 62 of Southgate, KY passed away on October 8th, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. She was born on September 26th, 1957 to Melvin and Gwen (Addison) Wilson. She was retired from the and also a member of the Women's Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her father Melvin Wilson.
She will be missed dearly by her Mother Gwen Wilson, her husband Barry Henderson and son Brian (Heather) Henderson. Siblings; Billy (Beverly) Wilson and Carol (Robert) Mays and 5 grandchildren; Brady, Koen, Gavin, Carlee and Tate.
A visitation will be at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY on Thursday October 10th, 2019 from 11am ~ 1pm. The funeral service will begin at 1pm with the burial to follow at Peach Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019