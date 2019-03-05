|
Wilma Jean Rabe
Verona. KY - Wilma Jean Rabe, 88, of Verona, KY. died Sat. Mar. 2 at St. Elizabeth Florence. She was a homemaker and farmer and member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Warsaw, KY. She was the widow of Richard Rabe and is survived by sons: David (Estella) Rabe of The Woodlands, TX., Mark (Tara) Rabe of Verona, KY., Paul (Lisa) Rabe of Springfield, VA., Philip (Cindy) Rabe of Louisville, KY., 10 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, a sister: Ann Kemper of Wyoming, OH., Preceded in death by her parents: Hobart and Helen Butler Varner and a brothers: Leonard Varner and Charles Varner. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Fri. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Warsaw, KY. Visitation is Thurs. 5-8 pm at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home, Verona, KY. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Warsaw. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Building Fund or the Cincinnati Association for the Blind. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019