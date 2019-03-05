Services
Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home
14635 Walton-Verona Road
Verona, KY 41092
859-485-4885
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home
14635 Walton-Verona Road
Verona, KY 41092
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Warsaw, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Rabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Jean Rabe

Obituary Condolences

Wilma Jean Rabe Obituary
Wilma Jean Rabe

Verona. KY - Wilma Jean Rabe, 88, of Verona, KY. died Sat. Mar. 2 at St. Elizabeth Florence. She was a homemaker and farmer and member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Warsaw, KY. She was the widow of Richard Rabe and is survived by sons: David (Estella) Rabe of The Woodlands, TX., Mark (Tara) Rabe of Verona, KY., Paul (Lisa) Rabe of Springfield, VA., Philip (Cindy) Rabe of Louisville, KY., 10 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, a sister: Ann Kemper of Wyoming, OH., Preceded in death by her parents: Hobart and Helen Butler Varner and a brothers: Leonard Varner and Charles Varner. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Fri. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Warsaw, KY. Visitation is Thurs. 5-8 pm at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home, Verona, KY. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Warsaw. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Building Fund or the Cincinnati Association for the Blind. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now