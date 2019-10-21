|
|
Wilma Jean Rider
Wilma Jean was born on February 14, 1932 in Covington, Kentucky to Granville and Lillie Mae (Eller) Nelson. On August 5, 1950, she married the love of her life James "Jimmie" Hogan Rider. They raised two sons, James "Steve" and David, and one daughter, Linda.
Wilma had a passion for music, old movies, family parties, traveling, Christmas and animals. She appreciated the art of storytelling through music, photographs and movies. She saved every card she was ever given and every picture she ever took. She loved being home with her children and taking care of her family. They often took road trips to Gatlinburg, Tennessee as the Great Smoky Mountains captured her heart. Being born on Valentines Day was no coincidence, she was in love with love and she had a great romance with Jimmie that stood the test of time to prove it. She actively volunteered at her children's schools, winning the hearts of their classmates over. She admired her children into their adult lives and was never shy to tell them and her friends how proud she was to be their Mother. She was known for her quick wit, her unwavering strength and her undeniable beauty.
Wilma was preceded in death by her mother, Lillie, her father Granville, her brother Donald and her husband, Jimmie. She is survived by her three children, Steve (Jeanne)( the late Therese), Linda (George) and David (Vivian), her brother Bob and her sister/best friend Elaine. She has eight grandchildren, Dawn, Jamie, Tori, Jeremy, Kevin, Zachary, Rachel and Olivia; eight great-grandchildren, Brittany, Steven, Austin, Julie, Sophie, Chase, Lucas and Colin and three great great-grandchildren, Liam, Junior and Odin.
Visitation and a service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, KY. Visitation begins at 11 o'clock a.m. and ends at 1 o'clock p.m. with services to follow. The family invites guests to wear her favorite color, pink and will be hosting a celebration of life with light food and beverages following the service. Flowers or Donations (The COPD Foundation) may be sent to 5536 Old Taylor Mill Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019