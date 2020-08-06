1/1
Wilma LaBare
Wilma LaBare

Erlanger - Wilma LaBare (Robinson), 82 of Erlanger, passed away Wednesday, August 6, 2020 at her residence. She worked for Erlanger as the city clerk for 25 years. Wilma was a long-time member at Erlanger United Methodist. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and was a super huge Reds Fan. She is survived by her children: Tonia (Dave) Rhodes and Jack (Diane) LaBare, daughter-in-law: Peggy LaBare, 9 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, brothers: Everett Robinson, James Robinson, Blaine Robinson, and William Robinson, sisters: Mary Myers and JoAnn Cheesman, sister-in-law: Mary Lantz, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Wilma was preceded by her husband: Paul LaBare Sr., son: Paul LaBare Jr., grandson: Jason Douglas, parents: Oscar and Lillian Robinson, sisters: Viola Donovan West, Roseina "Doll" Sasher, and Grace Jane Abner, and brother: Vince Robinson. A public visitation will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. A funeral procession will leave Linnemann Funeral Home, Erlanger on Monday, August 10 at 9:45 a.m. with a graveside service and dove release to immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorial contributions can be made to Erlanger United Methodist Church or St. Elizabeth's Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral
09:45 AM
Linnemann Funeral Home
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
