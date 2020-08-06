Wilma LaBare
Erlanger - Wilma LaBare (Robinson), 82 of Erlanger, passed away Wednesday, August 6, 2020 at her residence. She worked for Erlanger as the city clerk for 25 years. Wilma was a long-time member at Erlanger United Methodist. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and was a super huge Reds Fan. She is survived by her children: Tonia (Dave) Rhodes and Jack (Diane) LaBare, daughter-in-law: Peggy LaBare, 9 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, brothers: Everett Robinson, James Robinson, Blaine Robinson, and William Robinson, sisters: Mary Myers and JoAnn Cheesman, sister-in-law: Mary Lantz, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Wilma was preceded by her husband: Paul LaBare Sr., son: Paul LaBare Jr., grandson: Jason Douglas, parents: Oscar and Lillian Robinson, sisters: Viola Donovan West, Roseina "Doll" Sasher, and Grace Jane Abner, and brother: Vince Robinson. A public visitation will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. A funeral procession will leave Linnemann Funeral Home, Erlanger on Monday, August 10 at 9:45 a.m. with a graveside service and dove release to immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorial contributions can be made to Erlanger United Methodist Church or St. Elizabeth's Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com