Wilma Marlene Carter



Cincinnati - Wilma Marlene "Toots" McGee Carter, 87, beloved mother of Andria Yvonne Carter of Cincinnati, Ohio and Maria Yvette Carter of West Palm Beach, Fla.; sister of Granville O. McGee of St. Paul, Minn.; loved by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation, from 12 noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Renfro Funeral Chapel, 647 Forest Ave; Ivy Beyond the Wall service at 1 p.m., followed by 1:30 p.m. funeral service.









