Wilmoth Kincer, 79 of Erlanger, KY passed away on January 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. He retired from CSX after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of Community Family Church. Wilmoth loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Ella Faye Kincer; a Daughter, Angela Kay Zimmerman; Parents, George and Maymie Williams Kincer; Wilmoth is survived by his Children, Vickie Batton (Casey), Timothy Kincer (Pam) and Michael Kincer; Grandchildren, Casey, Chris, Candace, Timothy, Amanda, Michael, Rodney & Zach; Great Grandchildren, Makayla, Madison, Aden, Kain, Karter, Analyn & Roxann; Sister, Patsy Meade (the late, James); Brother, George Kincer (Betty). A Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020