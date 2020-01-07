Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilmoth Kincer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilmoth Kincer

Add a Memory
Wilmoth Kincer Obituary
Wilmoth Kincer, 79 of Erlanger, KY passed away on January 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. He retired from CSX after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of Community Family Church. Wilmoth loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Ella Faye Kincer; a Daughter, Angela Kay Zimmerman; Parents, George and Maymie Williams Kincer; Wilmoth is survived by his Children, Vickie Batton (Casey), Timothy Kincer (Pam) and Michael Kincer; Grandchildren, Casey, Chris, Candace, Timothy, Amanda, Michael, Rodney & Zach; Great Grandchildren, Makayla, Madison, Aden, Kain, Karter, Analyn & Roxann; Sister, Patsy Meade (the late, James); Brother, George Kincer (Betty). A Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilmoth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -