Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Resources
More Obituaries for Windell Akers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Windell Akers

Add a Memory
Reverend Windell Akers Obituary
Reverend Windell Akers

Woodlawn - Reverend Windell Lee Akers, 79, of Woodlawn, KY passed away at home on April 18, 2020. He was the son of Carl and Goldie Akers. He was a minister and a member of Apostolic Light House of Latonia, KY. He worked as a police officer in the 1960's and graduated from the Cincinnati Police Academy. He was preceded in death by his parents along with his daughters; Wanda Bickers and Marilyn Grayson. He is survived by his wife, Lillie Mae Akers. Daughters; Wendy Harris, Patty Owens, Ruth Ann Shelton and Bonnie Gray. Son; Jessie Akers. Sisters; Margie Caplinger, Betty Sue Carpenter and Susan Brown. Brothers; Ronnie, Carl Jr and Robert Akers. Along with multiple grand and great grandchildren. Visitation will be for the immediate family only. Burial will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Peach Grove Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Windell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -