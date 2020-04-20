|
Reverend Windell Akers
Woodlawn - Reverend Windell Lee Akers, 79, of Woodlawn, KY passed away at home on April 18, 2020. He was the son of Carl and Goldie Akers. He was a minister and a member of Apostolic Light House of Latonia, KY. He worked as a police officer in the 1960's and graduated from the Cincinnati Police Academy. He was preceded in death by his parents along with his daughters; Wanda Bickers and Marilyn Grayson. He is survived by his wife, Lillie Mae Akers. Daughters; Wendy Harris, Patty Owens, Ruth Ann Shelton and Bonnie Gray. Son; Jessie Akers. Sisters; Margie Caplinger, Betty Sue Carpenter and Susan Brown. Brothers; Ronnie, Carl Jr and Robert Akers. Along with multiple grand and great grandchildren. Visitation will be for the immediate family only. Burial will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Peach Grove Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020